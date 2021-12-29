'A new adventure,' two new heritage initiatives launched for Tipperary Town

Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force recently launched two new heritage initiatives during an online event on the evening of Thursday, December 16.

A video documenting the history of the town entitled: Welcome to Tipperary and a heritage audit of Tipperary Town, conducted by Abarta Heritage in collaboration with the Task Force Heritage Subgroup, were both launched in an online event hosted by Mary Alice O’Connor and which featured contributions from renowned local historian Dr Denis G Marnane, Tipperary County Council Heritage Officer Róisín O’Grady, Sara Bourke from South Tipperary Development Company and Róisín Burke from Abarta Heritage.

Welcome to Tipperary is a 20-minute documentary-style film highlighting the history and culture of the town. The research and script was undertaken and delivered by Dr Marnane. The film was made by Caleb Barrett over a six-month period.

Producer Mary Alice O’Connor said: “For all of us it was a new adventure into the digital era and I hope that people appreciate and enjoy the wonderful history of our town. The project was funded by Tipperary County Council under the Creative Ireland Programme.”

The Heritage Audit of Tipperary Town sets out an inventory of the built, natural, and cultural heritage resources within the town and sets out recommendations for their future use in both product and amenity development as part of the overall revitalisation efforts in Tipperary Town.

The project was funded by South Tipperary Development Company under the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme.

Both initiatives emanated from the Tipperary Town Heritage Action Plan 2020-2022, produced by Alison Harvey of The Heritage Council, who is also driving the Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) in Tipperary Town.