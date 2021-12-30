Search

30 Dec 2021

Over 20 ready-to-go house plots in Tipp village on sale as part of BidX1 online auction

As part of BidX1's latest online auction - due to take place on February 17 - it is offering 26 ready-to-go house plots which are being put up for sale in an established housing estate in Boherlahan. 

The site boasts dull planning permission for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses with Part V already complied with.

It has a guide price of €250,000.

Longfield Park, Boherlahan, Co. Tipperary, E25 H726

The subject property is located in Longfield Park in Boherlahan, Tipperary. Located approximately 8km north of Cashel town and 16 km south of Thurles town.

The property comprises of 26 sites with planning permission for a variety of house types.

Planning permission was due to expire in December 2021 and an application for an extension under the approved Government Covid scheme has been lodged.

The common areas within the development will transfer with the 26 sites.

