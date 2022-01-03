Covid forced cancellation of Tipperary's New Year's Day Drive-In Bingo

With increased numbers of Covid cases in the country, the Gortnahoe Hall Committee decided to cancel their Drive In Bingo last Saturday.
Drive In-Bingo cancelled due to Covid
The committee were very mindful of the public health concerns over the Christmas period and felt that in the interest of patrons and committee members it was the correct decision to make.
It is hoped to hold a Drive In Bingo in the future.
On behalf of Gortnahoe Hall Committee, we would like to thank all our patrons for their support in 2021 and wish everyone a happy and safe New Year.
