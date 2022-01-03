Is this Tipperary village the love centre of the county? Three engagements at Christmas!

Cappawhite - Where love stories begin (especially at Christmas time)
ENGAGEMENT NEWS
Siobhan O’Neill recently got engaged to Tipperary man Michael Quinn, Puckane.
Siobhan is the only daughter of Paul and Mary B O’Neill, Carnahalla. Congratulations to all concerned in the happy occasion.
AND MORE ENGAGEMENT NEWS
We all congratulate Tom Mac, son of Mary, Phillipstown, Cappawhite on his Christmas engagement to a lovely girl from Meath. The happy couple live in Dubai, very best wishes to both.
AND YET MORE ENGAGEMENT NEWS
Congratulations to Jessica Hayes, Clonganhue, Cappawhite, daughter of Dermot and Michelle who over the holiday got engaged to Jerry Renehan, oldest son of Jerry and Chrissie, Toem.
Cheers and good luck for your future happiness together.
