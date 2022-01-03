Tipperary village blown away by the support of neighbouring communities

Tractor Run

On December 12, Ballylooby held their inaugural Tractor Convoy. The heavens opened but that could not stop the Ballylooby Tractor community from coming out in force. Not forgetting all our friends and neighbours in Duhill, Burncourt, Ardfinnan, Clogheen and of course Skeheenarinky who blew us away with their support.

Everyone went to so much trouble to decorate their tractors and what a sight was to see tractors of all kinds big little and small all in their festive glory, sparkly shinny and new. The site of Pat and Terri Hanrahan’s house engulfed in tractors was a beautiful sight to behold. Their generosity in allowing the use of their premises will not be forgotten and contributed in no small way to a very successful, safe Tractor Convoy.

We had close on 70 tractors who set off on a very wet and windy Sunday evening but the joy, laughter and community spirit that was event was heart-warming. On the day we served hot mulled wine, hot chocolate and also had a beautiful impromptu carol service lead by Rosaline and her young and old mums with their children.

For the tractor convoy the hospitality tent very kindly donated to us for the day by the Ballylooby Ploughing Association was decorated with lights that highlighted the winning art from the Ballylooby school children. All the pictures submitted were fantastic and we will, with permission, display them again. There were a lot of winners but there were two joint overall winners who did beautiful pictures of Keating’s Thatched Pub.

We congratulate all who took part and thank Mr Scanlon and all the teachers from Ballylooby national school for their help. All will receive their prizes when they return to school.