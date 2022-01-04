Weekly lotto in Tipperary village helps fund new pedestrian crossing

The pedestrian crossing at Lattin Tennis Club and the footpath leading down to it from the village was completed recently.
LATTIN/CULLEN TIDY TOWNS
The pedestrian crossing at Lattin Tennis Club and the footpath leading down to it from the village was completed recently. The Tidy Towns Committee would like to thank the landowner and Tipperary County Council for their assistance in bringing the project to a successful conclusion.
The local financial contribution for this project and other ongoing maintenance work in the village is sourced from the committee’s weekly lotto which is generously supported by the community in and around Lattin.
