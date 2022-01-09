Connecting communities in Tipperary through creativity

There has been a high level of engagement with a mental health awareness programme that has taken place since last October.

The Creating Wellness Series was devised by artist Brigid Teehan of Beehouse Arts and local writer Jenny Cox.

The project was devised on behalf of STAN, (South Tipperary Action Network) and South Tipperary Mental Health, primarily to raise awareness around mental health while connecting people within the community through creativity.

The series ran over three months kicking off in October with the Ways to Wellness Day held at Place4U.

This day provided a taster day of the Ways to Wellness course practicing mindfulness through arts and crafts with Brigid Teehan.

The Ways to Wellness course was designed and facilitated by Brigid via Community Education, Tipperary ETB.

In November, Jenny Cox and textile artist Phillipa Kennedy held two Knit & Natter sessions in Mai’s Café, inviting people to come along and enjoy a chat and a bit of knitting over a cup of coffee.

Jenny and Phillipa then held an urban knitting workshop at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History where a group of varying ages came together to knit, make pom-poms and tassels, and try their hand at the circular knitting machine.

YARN BOMB

The knitted creations from these events were gathered together along with knitted and crocheted donations from the public, the Presentation Secondary School and Killurney National School to yarn bomb Mick Delahunty Square.

The bright colours and textures of the wools have made a wonderful addition to this public area.



In particular, one very kind donation of 48 blankets came from Mrs Catherine Neill, a resident of Melview Nursing Home, who was delighted to see her work being used for such a good cause. Catherine’s pieces have been woven into the railings in front of the Clonmel swimming pool, giving a loom-like effect.

Also taking place in November was the World Traditional Decorations Workshop devised and held by Veronika Bodova in the Clonmel Community Resource Centre.

This was an event packed full of cool crafts from different cultures.

WISHING TREE

Brigid Teehan and Catherine Starling also held an online workshop live from the Tipperary Museum creating beautifully original and natural decorations for placement on the Community Wishing Tree.

These elements were all brought together for the Mistletoe Cafe on December 5 held in the Hidden Cafe at Place4U, a wonderfully nostalgic and touching event.

The Community Wishing Tree showcased the handmade decorations including paper stars, salt dough decorations and recycled jewels on dried orange slices.

There was also an unusual and eye-catching upside-down tree covered with edible decorations created by Veronica Bodova. This custom originated in Germany before spreading to eastern European countries.

Community Arts Practitioner Catherine Mc Vicker collated a photographic display of photographs and memories that had been sent in by the public in a pre event call out. All of these photographs and decorations are now on display in the window at number 15 Parnell Street.



MEMORIES

Also unique to the Mistletoe Café event was a one off screening of Christmas Stories & Memories, a short sequence of interviews featuring people from different nationalities now residing in Clonmel and the surrounding areas, filmed and edited by Paul Kelly. Some wonderful stories and memories featured as participants recounted their traditions and experiences from Christmas past.

The final event of the series was held on Monday, December 20 in the walled garden marquee at Clonacody House outside Fethard.

Solstice- From Darkness to Light was a wonderful evening of spoken word hosted by Eileen Acheson and Jenny Cox, featuring poems that had been submitted to an online call out at the start of November.

EVENING OF POETRY

A small crowd gathered in the gorgeous surrounds of Clonacody to listen to the poems being shared and to enjoy a special appearance from the Belle Voci choir, their first live performance since March 2020.

The Fitnut Coffee Truck was also on hand serving up delicious bakes and rich hot chocolates to keep everyone warm.

Over 50 pieces of poetry were received by Jenny and Eileen with 14 of the poems being created by the Presentation Secondary School and Killurney National School during workshops held by Eileen in December.

All the poems are now on display in the poetry gallery at the Clonmel library until the end of January.

Brigid Teehan and Jenny Cox would like to thank the South Tipperary Action Network and South Tipperary Mental Health for their support in running these events.

Mental health is so crucially important to us all, particularly in the current climate.