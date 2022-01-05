New car registrations increased by almost 8% in Tipperary in 2021

New car registrations showed an increase during 2021
2711 new cars were registered in Tipperary in 2021, which represents an increase of 7.88% on the previous year.
According to statistics released by The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 104,932 new cars were registered throughout the country in 2021, compared to 88,325 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 18.8%.
However last year's figures are down by 117,109 in 2019 (-10.40%), when businesses were fully operational pre-Covid.
Leitrim was the only county to show a decrease in 2021, down 1.76% on the previous year, as new car registrations fell from 397 to 390.
Action from the south Tipperary U21 A hurling championship final between Mullinahone and St Mary's. Mullinahone won by 5 points and will play Cappawhite Gaels in Sunday's county semi-final in Golden
The pedestrian crossing at Lattin Tennis Club and the footpath leading down to it from the village was completed recently.
