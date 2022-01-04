Search

04 Jan 2022

Funding secured to widen another 1km of Suir Blueway near Carrick-on-Suir

Tipperary council has secured funding to widen close to 1km of the Blueway path near Carrick-on-Suir

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary County Council has secured €180,000 funding from the Department of Community & Rural Development to widen almost 1km of the Suir Blueway walk/cycle path near Carrick-on-Suir next year.
The Outdoor Recreation Improvement grant to widen 950m of the Blueway from the Miloko factory to Arrigan’s Boreen was revealed by District Engineer Willie Corby at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s December meeting.
He said the county council will provide €20,000 matching funding for the project, which will widen this stretch of the Blueway to 3m.
Mr Corby explained that as the council has to widen the river bank at this location, it won’t be able to start the project until April/May at the earliest. The fisheries authorities won’t allow the council to do river-based work during the protected period for fish travelling upstream.
He believes it may not be possible to start the project until June. He acknowledged that this isn’t ideal as the summer months are when the Blueway is most used by walkers and cyclists.
“We will try to get the work done as quickly as we can,” he promised councillors.
Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne welcomed the additional funding to widen another section of the Blueway near Carrick-on-Suir.
The Sinn Féin councillor said the 1km section of the route widened from Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Healy Park to the Fisherman’s Boreen last summer has been a “tremendous success” and “huge bonus” to his hometown.
In response, Mr Corby said he was glad the Carrick-on-Suir end of the Blueway has secured significant funding in the past few years.
“Initially it was all the Clonmel end (that received grant aid) and the Carrick-on-Suir end was left out of the loop.”
He pointed out that there was a lot of local history surrounding river fishing using cot boats in the Carrick-on-Suir area and indicated the council hoped to erect an information board about this history along the Blueway at Sean Healy Park.

