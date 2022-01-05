Search

05 Jan 2022

Ten lives lost on Tipperary roads in 2021

Bansha traffic accident

Ten lives lost on Tipperary roads in 2021

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The firgure represents an increase on the 2020 figure

Ten families in Tipperary were left grieving and devastated in 2021 as loved ones lost their lives on the roads of the Premier County.


And, the darkness has continued into the New Year already with further lives having been destroyed over the last few days.


The Tipperary road fatality figures are stark with a total of 40 lives having been lost since 2018 - the worst year was 2019 when thirteen lives were lost and Tipperary was ranked as the third highest county in the entire country.

The rank for 2021 sees Tipperary in an unwanted fourth position - the same as in 2018 when ten lives were lost in the county out of a total of 141 deaths nationally. The ten road deaths locally for last year represent three more than in 2020. A motorcyclist is the latest victim having been fatally injured in a traffic collision with a motorist outside Tipperary Town.


Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the N24 at Fawnagowan, county Tipperary, at approximately 12:45pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The motorcyclist (male 50s) seriously injured in the collision was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on Sunday. The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquiries are ongoing.


While the vast range of rural roads in the county is often highlighted as being a reason for the high number of fatalities, the fact that two motorways cross the county is also a contributing factor. And, speed remains the principal reason for road fatalities with driver fatigue, mobile phone use and drink/drugs also playing a role.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media