Ten lives lost on Tipperary roads in 2021

Ten families in Tipperary were left grieving and devastated in 2021 as loved ones lost their lives on the roads of the Premier County.



And, the darkness has continued into the New Year already with further lives having been destroyed over the last few days.



The Tipperary road fatality figures are stark with a total of 40 lives having been lost since 2018 - the worst year was 2019 when thirteen lives were lost and Tipperary was ranked as the third highest county in the entire country.

The rank for 2021 sees Tipperary in an unwanted fourth position - the same as in 2018 when ten lives were lost in the county out of a total of 141 deaths nationally. The ten road deaths locally for last year represent three more than in 2020. A motorcyclist is the latest victim having been fatally injured in a traffic collision with a motorist outside Tipperary Town.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the N24 at Fawnagowan, county Tipperary, at approximately 12:45pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The motorcyclist (male 50s) seriously injured in the collision was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on Sunday. The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquiries are ongoing.



While the vast range of rural roads in the county is often highlighted as being a reason for the high number of fatalities, the fact that two motorways cross the county is also a contributing factor. And, speed remains the principal reason for road fatalities with driver fatigue, mobile phone use and drink/drugs also playing a role.