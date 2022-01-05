Carrick-on-Suir student wins Clonmel Rotary Youth Leadership award

Thomas Smith accepting the Clonmel Rotary Club Youth Leadership award from Rotary Club president Michael O'Malley and Fil Guida of sponsors Clonmel Credit Union
Carrick-on-Suir student Thomas Smith has been honoured with a prestigious leadership award.
Thomas, a student at Edmund Rice Secondary School, has won the Clonmel Rotary Club Youth Leadership award
There was a large entry from talented students in schools across the area with Thomas coming out on top against stiff competition.
And he quickly showed the character that helped him to achieve the award when he announced that he would be donating his cash prize to charity.
He will now go on to represent his school and local Rotary Club in the next level of the national competition.
Clonmel Rotary Club Student Officer, Paul Davey, paid tribute to Thomas on his win and wished him well in the later stages of the competition.
He also congratulated Transition Year co-ordinator Justin Carroll at Edmund Rice Secondary School.
The award was presented by Clonmel Rotary Club President Michael O’Malley, in the presence of Fil Guida, representing Clonmel Credit Union, which sponsored the event.
