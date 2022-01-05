Have we now seen the last-ever St Stephen's Day hunt in Tipperary?

On St Stephen’s Day we had the lovely sight of the Tipperary Harriers all bedecked in their finery assembling in Ballylooby
TIPPERARY HARRIERS
On St Stephen’s Day we had the lovely sight of the Tipperary Harriers all bedecked in their finery assembling in Ballylooby with the beautiful horses and hounds outside the church.
In keeping with the Christmas spirit and tradition we assisted the ladies of the Tipperary Harriers in offering refreshments to those taking part in the hunt and also those who assembled to enjoy the beauty of the magnificent animals.
It was lovely to see so many assembly for what may be the very last such gathering for some time if not forever.
On St Stephen’s Day we had the lovely sight of the Tipperary Harriers all bedecked in their finery assembling in Ballylooby
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.