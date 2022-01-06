Nursing union reports patients on trolleys in Tipperary University Hospital today

There were six patients being accommodated on trolleys in Tipperary University Hospital's emergency department this morning.
That's according to the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation's daily Trolley Watch report that details the number of patients on trolleys awaiting admission to a hospital bed in the country's major hospitals.
Earlier this week, Tipperary University Hospital announced it was temporarily suspending visiting of patients, apart from certain exceptional circumstances.
Read more about this here: https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/714444/breaking-visiting-suspended-at-tipperary-hospital.html
The late Jack Morrissey, O’Neill Street, presents the Brendan Cronin Cup to Seamus Strappe, captain of ‘The Park’ team who had just won the Clonmel Schoolboys Under 12 final in 1979.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.