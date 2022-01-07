Tipperary Heritage Way for Breast Cancer Research

On the 8th and 9th of January 2022, in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland, we are walking the Tipperary Heritage Way.

This is a 56km route starting at the Vee and finishing at the Rock of Cashel. All of us have been impacted by cancer either directly or indirectly at some stage of our lives and while many of us have lost very special people to cancer, we also have many wonderful people in our lives who have overcome it.

We want this walk to honour each and every one of those journeys. All money raised will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Institute in Galway with the hope that their hard work will continue to save more lives.

On a personal level, we are doing this walk to mark our beautiful friend Rachel Kenneally's 30th birthday. Rachel was extremely generous and very passionate about cancer awareness and research (among many other things) and I hope that we can create something special to mark such an occasion.

Deepest gratitude for your support in advance and no donation is too small. Together we can do big things. Grá Mór

General Walk Details:

Anyone is welcome to join us. Please note this is not an organised event so you will have to bring everything you need with you re walking shoes, rain gear, water, snacks etc.

Please see dates, times and details below and you can find more information on https://www.sportireland.ie/outdoors/walking/trails/tipperary-heritage-way.



Leg 1:

Sunday January 9 - start point at The Vee (Bay Lough carpark) at 9am. Arrive at 8.45am to regroup.

Walk will be 23km approx. 5-6 hours finishing at Cahir Castle



Leg 2:

Rescheduled to later date - start point at Cahir Castle (33km approx. 6-7 hours) finish at Rock Of Cashel.

*UPDATE: First leg of the walk changed to Sunday 9 due to weather conditions. Start time on Sunday 9th at the Vee (Bay Lough carpark) of 9am. Arrive at 8.45 to regroup. Due to flooding on the trail, the second leg is rescheduled until Spring 2022*