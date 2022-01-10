HIQA gives all clear to Ashlawn House in Nenagh

Ashlawn House Nursing Home situated in Carrigatoher, Nenagh, has been given the all-clear by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) in all 19 categories surveyed in a recent inspection, according to a newly published report.

A HIQA inspector visited the nursing home which caters for up to 52 residents, in a one-day unannounced visit on September 23, 2021, and the report was published on December 8.

All care homes across the State are subject to such regular inspections to ensure compliance with national standards.



The care provider is Ashlawn Nursing Home Limited. Ashlawn is located in a rural scenic area seven kilometres from the town of Nenagh. It accommodates male and female residents over the age of 18 years for short term and long term care, and includes a 12-bed dementia specific unit.



Bedroom accommodation is provided in 40 single and six twin bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities.

“On the day of the inspection the inspector observed that residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life by staff who were kind and caring.

The overall feedback from the residents was that they were happy with the care provided by staff. Many of the residents who spoke with the inspector said they were happy with their life in the centre, which was homely and welcoming.



“A number of residents were living with dementia and therefore conversations with some residents were limited. Those residents who were unable to communicate verbally were observed by the inspector to be content.

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star.