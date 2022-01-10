Renewed garda appeal for witnesses to burglary and fire at Tipperary Town business

Gardaí have renewed their public appeal for witnesses to a burglary and fire at a Tipperary Town business premises on New Year's Eve.
An estimated €2,000 worth of property was stolen in the break-in to the premises at Cashel Road, Tipperary around 7.3opm on Friday, December 31.
Substantial damage was caused to the business in a fire gardaí believe was started deliberately.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the scene of the burglary and fire were preserved and forensically examined by gardaí.
He appealed to anyone who witnessed the burglary or any suspicious activity in the Cashel Road area that evening or has any information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact the station at (062) 80670.
It was with immense sadness that all of us in the Burncourt area heard the devastating news of the untimely passing of Paddy Connolly, ‘Flags’
The Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto was won on Tuesday, January 4. Congrats to Breda O'Brien.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.