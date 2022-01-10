Laptop and handbag stolen from car in county Tipperary village

File photo
A laptop and handbag containing cash and cards were stolen from a car in Ninemilehouse in the early hours of last Saturday morning, January 8.
The car this property was stolen from was one of three vehicles parked in the yard of a house that were searched for valuables in Ninemilehouse that night.
Gardaí based at Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station are investigating the theft and have appealed to anyone who may be of assistance to contact the Carrick station at (051) 642040 or Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
Revenge has been a long time coming, but on Sunday last 22 years later, we faced the Cappawhite Gaels again and this time we came out on top.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.