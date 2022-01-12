Search

12 Jan 2022

Condition of motorcyclist (50) injured in Tipperary accident is critical but stable

File picture

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a four-wheel drive vehicle between Tipperary Town and Emly yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the injured motorcyclist, who is from north Cork, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital and is currently being cared for in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. His condition is described as stable but critical. The drive of the other vehicle involved in the accident wasn't injured. 

The accident happened on the R515 road between Tipperary and Emly at Deerpark at 10.30am on Tuesday.

The stretch of road in the vicinity of the accident scene was closed for the remainder of the day to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination. It reopened around 8pm last night.

The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media