Condition of motorcyclist (50) injured in Tipperary accident is critical but stable

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a four-wheel drive vehicle between Tipperary Town and Emly yesterday (Tuesday) morning.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the injured motorcyclist, who is from north Cork, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital and is currently being cared for in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. His condition is described as stable but critical. The drive of the other vehicle involved in the accident wasn't injured.
The accident happened on the R515 road between Tipperary and Emly at Deerpark at 10.30am on Tuesday.
The stretch of road in the vicinity of the accident scene was closed for the remainder of the day to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination. It reopened around 8pm last night.
The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
