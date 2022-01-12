County Tipperary has the 8th and 9th best service stations in Ireland, a new survey has revealed.

Planning a staycation for 2022? If you’re driving a long distance across Ireland this year, you will likely need to use a service station, to refill your tank or grab a much-needed snack.

To make your journey easier, a new study from Chill Insurance has revealed the best service stations in Ireland. Analysing factors such as cleanliness, amenities, catering options, and electric car charger points, the superior service stations have been determined.

Lusk Service Station in Co Dublin was rated the No. 1 best in Ireland, with Junction 14, Mayfield, Co Kildare, and Athlone Services, Co Westmeath filling out the Top 3.

But Tipperary is holding its own: the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall, and Birdhill Services (M7) Co Tipperary were rated as #8 and #9.

Barack Obama Plaza has an address of Junction 23, M7, Moneygall, Co Offaly, E53 F342, but Moneygall GAA club plays for Tipp, so we're claiming this one as yet another victory for the Premier County!