Search

12 Jan 2022

Tipperary has the 8th and 9th best service stations in Ireland

We know the Barack Obama Plaza is 'technically' in Offaly, but the Premier is claiming it!

Tipperary has the 8th and 9th best service stations in Ireland

Statues of Barack and Michelle Obama - special permission had to be sought from the US Embassy to name the station after a living President

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary has the 8th and 9th best service stations in Ireland, a new survey has revealed. 

Planning a staycation for 2022? If you’re driving a long distance across Ireland this year, you will likely need to use a service station, to refill your tank or grab a much-needed snack. 

To make your journey easier, a new study from Chill Insurance has revealed the best service stations in Ireland. Analysing factors such as cleanliness, amenities, catering options, and electric car charger points, the superior service stations have been determined.

Lusk Service Station in Co Dublin was rated the No. 1 best in Ireland, with Junction 14, Mayfield, Co Kildare, and Athlone Services, Co Westmeath filling out the Top 3. 

But Tipperary is holding its own: the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall, and Birdhill Services (M7) Co Tipperary were rated as #8 and #9. 

Barack Obama Plaza has an address of Junction 23, M7, Moneygall, Co Offaly, E53 F342, but Moneygall GAA club plays for Tipp, so we're claiming this one as yet another victory for the Premier County! 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media