12 Jan 2022

The Talbot Collection has acquired the Clonmel Park Hotel in Tipperary

All jobs are safe and existing bookings will be honoured

Clonmel Park Hotel

The Clonmel Park Hotel has been under the management of Tetrarch for the past seven years

The Talbot Collection have today announced the acquisition of one of Tipperary’s favourite hotels, the Clonmel Park Hotel.

Situated on the doorstep of the Comeragh Mountains, in the heart of Ireland's Ancient East, and part of the Munster Vales, this acquisition will be the third hotel in Munster for the group. The group currently has seven sister hotels located in Cork, Carlow, Wexford and Dublin, and with the new Talbot Hotel Clonmel now taking it to eight properties.

The Clonmel Park Hotel has been under the management of Tetrarch for the past seven years and has an excellent reputation not only locally but nationally.

With 120 staff, the hotel is one of the biggest hospitality employers in the county. Its central location and geographical base to all the other Talbot Hotels makes this acquisition a very strategic move for the Talbot Collection.

Philip Gavin, managing director of The Talbot Collection commented “we are thrilled to be able to announce our acquisition of the Clonmel Park Hotel. We have long admired this hotel, not only for its fantastic location but also its commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers. We have been working alongside Tetrarch and CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, the commercial real estate services firm) to make the transition as smooth as possible and would like to extend our thanks and credit to both.”

A key employer in the region, Mr Gavin paid tribute to the 120 staff within the hotel saying, “the team is the biggest asset to the hotel and the Clonmel Park Hotel has an incredibly skilled and dedicated team that we as a group look forward to working alongside”.

Cormac Pettitt, Managing Director of the Pettitt Group, the family-owned group who own The Talbot Collection continued-

"This is a major acquisition for us as a group. We have grown our Talbot Collection brand from our original property, the Talbot Hotel in Wexford. We are delighted to extend this now to Tipperary, our fifth county, and to the thriving town of Clonmel.

"Our team prides itself on delivering a 4-star hospitality experience and we are very excited about doing this in Clonmel for many years to come."

The Clonmel Park Hotel has 99 bedrooms, bar, restaurant, a leisure centre, spa and extensive conference and banqueting facilities. The 500-seater ballroom has hosted weddings, concerts, and conferences from all over the world since opening in 2006.

The new owners have stated that all 120 jobs in the hotel are safe. Existing bookings for stays, events and weddings will all take place exactly as already agreed.

Maciek Szczepaniec, general manager at the Clonmel Park Hotel said “this is an incredibly exciting time for the Clonmel Park Hotel as we join the Talbot Collection family. They have an outstanding reputation in the hospitality industry, and we already align on many things as a business.

"Ensuring security for our staff and delivering amazing service to our guests is our key priority, and we know we can continue to do this as part of The Talbot Collection.”

Local News

