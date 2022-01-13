The search has officially begun for Miss Tipperary 2022 to follow in the footsteps of the reigning Miss Tipperary finalists.



Diamonds are forever for the Miss Ireland Organisation as this year marks its 75th Jubilee of the competition with plans for the largest and most spectacular show this summer.



Shannon Brennan, 22 years of age from Skeheenarinky, South Tipperary, studying English and History in UCC is the current Miss Tipperary South and Miss Tipperary is Maeve Yee, 22 years old from Cashel in Tipperary and a 3rd year student at University of Limerick studying Digital Culture and communications.



Now the search is on for Miss Tipperary 2022.



The winner of Miss Ireland 2021, Pamela Uba (26), captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible story and has featured prominently in the Irish media with captivating interviews and also made waves internationally having appeared on TV Shows in Los Angeles, London, Johannesburg and even featured in the New York Times. Pamela spent a month in Puerto Rico representing Ireland at Miss World and is all set to jet back out there in March for the overall final.



Selections will run all over the country to find contestants from each county with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition next summer. The winner from each county represents their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show. The winner of each of the county crowns and sashes also enjoy representing their county and title throughout the year at various events, awards and appearances.



Full details on how to enter Miss Ireland 2022 are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play.



Finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process, and the winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products, before jetting off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival.