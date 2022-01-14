Search

14 Jan 2022

Bruiser Theatre presents Mojo Mickybo at The Source, Thurles

Bruiser Theatre Company is Northern Ireland’s foremost physical theatre company

Bookings at the Source, tel: 0 504 90204. Tickets are €15

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Owen McCafferty’s play Mojo Mickybo about a friendship between two boys growing up in Belfast, comes to the Source Arts Centre.


Set in the city over the summer of 1970, Mojo and his mate Mickybo are two nine-year-old boys from opposing sides of the sectarian divide.


They are 'thick as two small thieves', playing headers, being mouthy, building huts, and spitting from cinema balconies. The story is told in flashback, often inhabiting a world of fantasy, with the violence of The Troubles only obliquely impacting on the boys – until finally their friendship is challenged in a way that they only later come to understand.


Bruiser Theatre Company is Northern Ireland’s foremost physical theatre company, producing high quality dynamic theatre. Patrons Note: Covid Restrictions may be in place. Please folow instructions closer to event date. Date: Friday, March 18 at 8pm.

