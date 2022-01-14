Yesteryears: There were two strikes ongoing in Clonmel this week 40 years ago

Forty years ago this week, on January 9, 1982, our lead story on the front page focused on a report by South Tipperary County Council assistant county manager, when Donal Connolly recommended that a property tax such as the rating system provided the most effective and most efficient system by which local authorities could be financed
The same week, we carried a report from the January meeting of Cashel UDC in which Deputy Sean McCarthy called for a referendum in Cashel on the issue of the proposed by-pass road. The South Tipperary TD said that the people’s views were not being listened to on the matter.
There was industrial strife on the double in Clonmel at the start of 1982 with two strikes ongoing. One hundred and thirty employees of Barlo Heating Ltd., Davis Road, went on an official strike and also a section of Munster Shoes Ltd’s workforce mounted an unofficial picket outside their premises on the Quay.
Also that week a never- ending plague raised its head once more with indiscriminate dumping along the margins of public roads over the Christmas period in two areas of Clonmel, ie., Knocklofty and Marlfield.
And finally, a United Ireland public debate was to take place in Galbally on January 14, 1982 with Jim Kemmy and Labhrás Ó Murchú the main speakers.
