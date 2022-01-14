Employment Skills students graduate at Carrick-on-Suir ETB Centre

The VTOS Employment Skills class that recently graduated at the ETB Training Centre in Carrick-on-Suir. Back row: graduate students Dean Walsh, Steven Power, Paul Keogh, Catherine Fitzgerald and Rachel Rees. Seated: teacher Amy Cullen, VTOS Coordinator Fiona Hennessy, ETB Centre manager, Olivia Kennedy-Murphy of Adult Education, Tipperary ETB, and teacher Sarah Dunne.
Some of the TY students and their coordinator Ms Mulrooney presenting Mr Maher (nephew of Sr. Mona Maher) with a cheque for €500
Tipp Manager Peter Creedon said the deal will add to the overall development of Ladies Football in Tipperary
The Comeragh foothills overlooking Clonmel which will be part of the course for the World Masters Mountain Race to be staged in Clonmel over three days, September 2 to September 4, 2022.
Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald to speak at the the annual Bourke, O Shea, Russell, and McNamara Commemoration in Roscrea
