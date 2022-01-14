Roscrea Coláiste Phobal Transition Year street collection generates €500 for Uganda

Some of the TY students and their coordinator Ms Mulrooney presenting Mr Maher (nephew of Sr. Mona Maher) with a cheque for €500
On December 17 and 18, the Transition Years had a street collection in Roscrea.
Thanks so much to the people of Roscrea and surrounds for their generosity.
€500 of the proceeds will be going to Sr. Mona Maher in Uganda where the money will go a long way in supporting children covering their food, uniform, school books and their education in Coloma Primary school for a year.
Well done to the TY’s who sang songs, played music and even did press ups on the street to raise funds!
Full Coláiste Phobal news and events in next week's Tipperary Star, Roscrea page.
