'Ireland Lights Up' in Tipperary - Walking safely under lights two nights a week

Rockwell Rovers GAA Club would like to sincerely thank South Tipperary Development Company and Tipperary LCDC for their support, help and advice in getting this project completed. Since its completion last year, the walkway has been widely used by young and old who want to get out and exercise in a safe environment. It has proven to be a great resource for the local community.
The lights will be on in the GAA pitch for the “Ireland Lights Up” initiative that takes place every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7-9pm until Wednesday March 2.
Pictured above are the Rockwell Rovers Development Committee (from left) Andy Hennessy, Damian O’Dwyer, Mary Newman, Adrian O’Dwyer and Gerry Heenan on the recently completed Walkway at Rockwell Rovers GAA Club in New Inn.
