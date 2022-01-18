Tipperary has 55 charging points for electric cars - Council

Tipperary has 55 charging points for electric cars across the whole county, it emerged at this month's Co Council meeting.

Cllr Andy Moloney requested: “can this Council provide an update on the rollout of EV charging points in the county following recent surge in EV sales.

“We need strategic locations for charging points especially near tourist locations for the rented market to charqe and visit.”

There are 55 electric vehicle charging points (EVCP) located at 25 locations across the county. They are mainly operated by commercial providers and some by Tipperary Co Council. “These are mostly in the larger towns and on the motorways,” responded management.

“As stated in the CCMA - LA Electrification of Fleet and EV Charging guidance document, there is limited financial support available for the installation of this infrastructure and significant costs involved in the site preparation, ESB-N connection fees and the annual running costs.

“Alternative renewable fuel options such as hydrogen and HVO ( Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) are coming on stream which will be more economical. The Council will be preparing a Climate Action Plan which will include climate adaptation and mitigation measures addressing the decarbonisation of the transport sector.

“The general view is that the private sector will continue to expand the rollout of public EV charging infrastructure and the role of the local authority will be to assist ECVP operators in the operations and maintenance of installed public charging facilities.

“An EV Charging lnfrastructure Policy is currently being drafted which will assess the demand and supply needs in the different areas.”