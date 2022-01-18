Search

18 Jan 2022

Tipperary has 55 charging points for electric cars - Council

An EV Charging lnfrastructure Policy is currently being drafted which will assess the demand and supply needs in Tipperary

Tipperary has 55 charging points for electric cars - Council

Charging points at 25 locations in Co Tipperary for electric cars

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary has 55 charging points for electric cars across the whole county, it emerged at this month's Co Council meeting. 

Cllr Andy Moloney requested: “can this Council provide an update on the rollout of EV charging points in the county following recent surge in EV sales.

“We need strategic locations for charging points especially near tourist locations for the rented market to charqe and visit.”

There are 55 electric vehicle charging points (EVCP) located at 25 locations across the county. They are mainly operated by commercial providers and some by Tipperary Co Council. “These are mostly in the larger towns and on the motorways,” responded management.

“As stated in the CCMA - LA Electrification of Fleet and EV Charging guidance document, there is limited financial support available for the installation of this infrastructure and significant costs involved in the site preparation, ESB-N connection fees and the annual running costs.

“Alternative renewable fuel options such as hydrogen and HVO ( Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) are coming on stream which will be more economical. The Council will be preparing a Climate Action Plan which will include climate adaptation and mitigation measures addressing the decarbonisation of the transport sector.

“The general view is that the private sector will continue to expand the rollout of public EV charging infrastructure and the role of the local authority will be to assist ECVP operators in the operations and maintenance of installed public charging facilities.

“An EV Charging lnfrastructure Policy is currently being drafted which will assess the demand and supply needs in the different areas.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media