Burglars fled from rural county Tipperary home after being disturbed by occupant

Three burglars fled from a house in the Kilfeacle area last week when they were disturbed by an occupant of the property.
The three men panicked when they were disturbed, ran from the premises and made their escape in a car.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesperson said the three men were discovered in the house at 7pm on Sunday, January 16. They were dressed in black and their faces were covered. They didn't manage to steal any property from the premises.
He appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Kilfeacle area that evening or has any information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (062) 80670.
