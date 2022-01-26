Laurann O'Reilly: Here are 15 healthy foods that aren't so healthy...

So many of us are making a genuine effort to eat healthier, but did you know that some foods that appear or that are marketed as “healthy” aren’t quite what they seem. Fret not as it doesn’t have to be hard to eat healthy when you know how, all you need are some simple tips and tricks!

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition By Laurann, guides us through what foods appear deceivingly healthy, tips of how to get around this, as well as a healthy breakfast recipe, which is perfect for those on the go!

1) Fruit Smoothies: Whilst smoothies seem like a great way to squeeze in some extra fruit and berries, fruit also contains a sugar called ‘fructose’. Whole fruit also contains fibre, which slows the rate of the absorption of this sugar in our bloodstream. When we blend the fruit into a liquid, we remove this valuable fibre and increase the speed at which this sugar is absorbed in our body. Tip: You can still enjoy a nutritious smoothie without the sugar highs by adding back in some fibre. For example you can do this by adding oats which will help to keep you full for longer too.

2) High Protein Marketed Foods: So many of us look for convenient healthy snacks and whilst meeting our protein requirements is extremely important, don’t be deceived by foods which claim to be high in protein, as they are extremely high in sugar too. An example of these ‘high protein bars’. Whilst they may be useful for athletes, they’re probably not the best choice of snack. Tip: Our primary goal should be to meet our protein requirements through natural protein rich foods such as lean meats, poultry, fish, dairy products, eggs, nuts, seeds and grains.

3) Vegetable Oils: Deceivingly, whilst when we hear the word ‘vegetables’ we automatically assume healthy. Unfortunately this isn’t the case for the cheaper vegetable oils. In order to mass produce these oils at a larger volume which also allows them to be sold cheaply, hydrogen is added to them. This makes them ‘hydrogenated’ or ‘trans-fats’ which have been proven to be bad for our health, particularly our hearts. Tip: Trans-fats are often found in convenience foods such as crisps and take away foods and when cooking it’s best to opt for extra virgin olive oil or rapeseed oil.

4) Granola: Whilst many of the ingredients in granola cereals are extremely nutritious such as oats, nuts and seeds, many contain quite a high amount of sugar. Remember you can always check sugar content on the label. Tip: Granola can still be a nutritious breakfast option so you can opt for the following 1) Reduced Sugar Options: Such as ‘Alpen Reduced Sugar Granola’ or 2) Make Up Your Own: Why not make up your own granola with toasted porridge oats (oven baked), nuts, seeds, and chopped nuts.

5) Nut Butters: Of course nuts are good for us and they’re a great source of protein, vitamins and minerals but they also contain healthy fats which we need in only small amounts. Nut butters can be a ‘little moreish’ too so whilst they can be great as part of a snack or giving your foods a protein boost it’s important that we get the portion sizes right.

Tip: The portion size of nut butters such as almond, peanut, hazelnut or peanut butter is 2 tablespoons (approximately 30g for adults).

6) Flavoured Yogurts: Findings from a children’s yogurt survey published by the group ‘Action For Sugar’ in August 2021, found that only 1 in 20 yogurts marketed at children are within the healthy recommended levels and contain added sugar, syrup and fruit concentrate. Equally, adult yogurts, marketed as healthy, can also be quite high in sugar.

Tip: Opt for natural or Greek yoghurt topped with fresh fruit, nuts and seeds.

7) Pre-Prepared/Frozen Meals: Convenience is key and with busy lives pre-prepared or frozen meals may seem like an appealing option. Whilst there are some healthy varieties out there, cheaper frozen meals often contain low quality ingredients, additives and preservatives so always check the labels. Where possible it’s always best to cook using fresh ingredients, at least that way you know what’s in it. Tip: Why not try ‘meal planning’ by choosing one day a week to do a batch cook of meals, some of which can be refrigerated and the remaining frozen if you don’t plan to eat them within 2-3 days. Free Meal Planner Download: You can also download my free meal planner guide here which includes how to meal plan, sample plans and recipes: https://nutritionby laurann.ie/your-meal-planning- guide/

8) Salad Dressings: Salads are healthy right? Whilst salads can be a great source of delicious fruits, vegetables, protein and fibre, it’s often the dressings that leave them down, which can again be high in sugar and fat. Tip: Why not make up your own salad dressing with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar.

9) Sweetened Plant Based Milks: There are many reasons why people may opt for plant based milks instead of dairy products, for example it may be a personal choice or it may be due to allergies and intolerances. They can however vary in vitamin and mineral content. For example, they may lack the calcium that one would get from dairy products. For added flavour many of them are also sweetened, increasing the energy content. Tip: When choosing your plant based milks opt for ‘unsweetened’ versions with added calcium.

10) Sports Drinks: Sports drinks should really be only used for the purpose of sport as they are specifically made to replace sugar and salt lost by athletes. Many sports drinks also have artificial colourings and flavourings too. Natural foods shouldn’t be luminous blue, green or pink! Tip: For athletes who require sports drinks why not make up your own with 3 ½ cups water, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon honey, ¼ cup pineapple juice (or juice of your choice (recommended for high endurance athletes only).

11) Breakfast/Cereal Bars: Again, these are deceivingly healthy and many of them contain artificial ingredients, flavourings and sugar, so they may not be as healthy as they seem.

Tip: Whilst shop bought cereal bars may contain high amounts of sugars and other ingredients, why not make up your own Healthy Multi-Seed Breakfast Cookies (see recipe below) with pure and fresh ingredients.

12) Diet Drinks: Soft Drinks & Squashes: Whilst these may seem ‘healthier’ with the sugar removed they again contain artificial colourings, flavourings and sweeteners which may not be the best for our health. Tip: If you struggle to drink plain water why not try 1) Fruit Infused Water: To still or sparkling water why not try add different combinations of oranges, lemons, limes, berries, cucumber or mint (not only do you get a delicious flavour but a vitamin hit too) or 2) MiWadi Sweetened with Stevia: Unlike most squashes which are sweetened with artificial sweeteners this one is flavoured with ‘stevia’ (a natural sweetener) and is available in most Dunnes, Tesco and SuperValu stores nationwide.

13) Meat Alternatives: We’ve recently seen an increase in vegetarian and vegan eating and with that a new trend of meat-free and meat-like alternatives which attempt to mimic the appearance, taste and texture of meat. Whilst some may indeed be healthy, others may contain artificial ingredients such as colours, flavours as well as other chemicals.

Tip: Remember to read your labels and remember that the ingredients with the highest quantity will always be listed first. Also the fresher the product, the lower the number of ingredients. Remember to always be cautious of products which have a huge ingredient listing, in particular ingredients that you can’t pronounce.

14) Yogurt Covered Fruit & Nuts: Whilst nuts on their own can be a healthy snack, yogurt covered versions can be quite high in sugar. Natural nuts are a much healthier alternative, no sugar coating required. Tip: Why not make up your own healthy fruit, nut and yogurt treat with a ‘Frozen Fruit & Nut Yogurt Bark’. Simply 1) Combine plain or Greek yogurt, in a bowl with fresh berries and chopped nuts 2) Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking tray and evenly spread out across it, 3) Pop it in the freezer for a couple of hours and 4) Enjoy your healthy frozen treat!

15) Muffins: Whilst you may think that muffins are a convenient and healthy breakfast or snack option, please don’t be deceived. Whilst there are some healthy muffins available your average muffin is actually quite high in calories. For example one blueberry muffin is approximately 296 calories, 52g of carbohydrate and 15 grams of fat (NutraCheck), that’s almost as much as a full meal. Tip: Why not try my breakfast cookie recipe below for a healthier alternative.



LAURANN’S RECIPE...



Homemade Multi-seed Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

1 Banana

1 ½ Cups Porridge Oats

¼ Cup Ground flaxseed

½ Cup Pumpkin Seeds

1 Tbsp Chia Seeds

½ Cup Raisins

½ Tsp Baking Powder

¼ Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Cinnamon

3 Tbsp Coconut Oil, melted

3 Tbsp Agave Syrup or Honey

2 Tbsp Coconut Milk or Regular Low Fat Dairy Milk

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 160°Celcius

2) To make your oat flour, blend half a cup of the oats to a floury consistency

3) In a large mixing bowl add your oats and your blended oat flour

4) Add your flaxseed, chia seed, raisins, baking powder, cinnamon and salt

5) Mash your banana with a fork and add to the bowl

6) Add your melted coconut oil, agave syrup/honey, coconut or dairy milk and stir well, allowing the mixture to bind

7) Line a baking tray (or two small trays) with parchment paper and with lightly coat with a little oil

8) Take a heaped tablespoon of the mixture, firmly bind and shape with your hands and place on the tray (be sure to leave space between each cookie)

9) Bake for 18 minutes (fan assisted) or 20 minutes (non-fan assisted) or until they become a golden-brown colour, keeping an eye on them as each oven can vary

10) Remove, allow to cool slightly on a baking rack and enjoy!



Laurann O’Reilly is a qualified and experienced nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Masters in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin.