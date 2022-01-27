Dettol found at burglary to 'disinfect crime scene' as three Tipp men refused bail

Three men have been refused bail after they were caught red-handed at the scene of a burglary in Bandon last week.

Brought before Judge James McNulty at Bandon District Cour the three men, Larry O’Connor, (32) of 174 An Duiche, Scalagheen in Tipperary Town, Patrick Harty, (27) of Mountain View, Bansha Road and Jimmy Connors, (20) of 11B Bank Place also in Tipperary Town face charges ranging from burglary, possession of a crowbar, dangerous driving and of driving with no insurance.

Two juveniles who were also arrested at the scene and face charges of burglary and possession of articles were released on bail with conditions.

Det Sgt Andrew Lyons told the court gardaí believe that the group had travelled from Tipperary for the sole purpose of carrying out a burglary.

Det Sgt Lyons, outlining the series of events leading up to the alleged burglary in Bandon, said an Audi A3 with false Limerick registration plates was observed at a fuel stop in Cashel and was then seen at the house in Bandon on CCTV and in the area around the property for 40 minutes last Friday afternoon, January 21.

Gardaí then moved to the property where they apprehended Larry O’Connor as he exited the house through the front door, carrying a crow bar and stopped Patrick Harty, wearing gloves and a snood, leaving the property through a window.

Gardaí arrested Jimmy Connors as he tried to drive away forcing a patrol car to prevent his escape.

Judge McNulty heard that Connors was wearing gloves, a snood and a baseball cap at the time, was in the driver’s seat of the Audi A3 with a male juvenile in the rear seat.

The other juvenile is alleged to have been in the house.

Judge McNulty also heard that gardaí found Dettol multi-surface spray, which Det Sgt Lyons said they believe was used to disinfect crime scenes of forensic evidence and which he said was the case in recent burglaries.

Gloves and a screwdriver were among other items seized by gardaí.

Gardaí also discovered UK vehicle registration plates in the Audi A3 and a car matching the same description and licence plates is currently listed for sale on DoneDeal.

Acting for Larry O’Connor, solicitor Ray Hennessy, said that his client had two young children, one of whom is a regular patient at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Larry O’Connor told Judge McNulty that: “I wasn’t threatening anyone,” and he said he was offering “a big apology” and that he needed to be released on bail to be with his children.

“I admitted to the burglary, I am not denying nothing.” Det Sgt Lyons told the court that when charged O’Connor said: “I will plead to this charge on Friday, when I came out of the house I put my hands up to the law.

“I threw the bar to the ground beside the ditch, I threw it away from me. I wasn’t threatening anyone.”

The court also heard that following his arrest, Patrick Harty admitted to gardaí that he had participated in the burglary. Jimmy Connors made no reply when he was arrested and charged.

Judge McNulty released the two juveniles on bail with conditions, which include remaining out of counties Cork and Tipperary, residing at a named addresses, observing a curfew from 10pm to 8am and signing on daily at their local garda station, as well as having no contact with witnesses or any co-accused.

However, Judge McNulty also heard that other charges may follow and refused bail for Larry O’Connor, Patrick Harty and Jimmy Connors, remanding them in custody to appear again before Bandon District Court on January 31 at 2pm.

Legal aid was granted for all five co-accused.