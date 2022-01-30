Search

01 Feb 2022

Multi-million euro expansion of Tipperary's busiest library moves a step closer

Clonmel library will be expanded on current site at Mick Delahunty Square

Clonmel library

A design team will be sought to draw up plans for the expansion of Clonmel library, the county’s busiest, in Mick Delahunty Square

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

30 Jan 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Applications for a design team to devise plans for the multi-million euro expansion of Clonmel library will be advertised soon.
County Librarian Damien Dullaghan told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the design team tender is just about ready to be finalised.
Funds had been secured internally within Tipperary County Council to run a full design team tender.
He agreed with Clr Siobhán Ambrose that Clonmel library was a victim of its own success.
The role of libraries had expanded since the early 1980s and this new 2,000 square metres facility over two to three floors was needed.
The expansion will take place on the site of the current library in Mick Delahunty Square.
Once a team was appointed they would complete a full design and present it for part eight planning permission.
“It’s complex but we’re talking about a multi-million euro project and we want to get the tender right,” said Mr Dullaghan.
He said that the Department of Rural and Community Development was aware of the progress made on the project.
Cllr Ambrose said the library, the busiest in the county, needed to be upgraded to a two-storey facility and its capacity increased.
It was a great resource and she acknowledged the work of the team there.
It was a popular location for exhibitions.
Cllr Ambrose said children used it to study and older people read books and newspapers there.
It was also a great support to people during the pandemic, she added.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said he wholeheartedly welcomed the progress on the library expansion.
The current building was no longer fit for purpose, the Mayor added.

