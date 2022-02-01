Solar farm plans lodged for townlands near Tipperary Town

The plans consist of a 10-year permission for building a Solar PV development of photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays over a total development site area of about 54.5 hectares
Summit Solar Ltd lodged plans for a solar array in townlands near Tipperary Town, on January 28 last.
The plans consist of a 10-year permission for building a Solar PV development of photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays over a total development site area of about 54.5 hectares, in the townlands of Kyleagarry, Ballyryan East and Gortdrum, Tipperary.
The plans include a 38kV electrical substation, electrical paraphernalia, storage and seven CCTV cameras. A decision is due on or before March 24 next.
Submissions deadline date is March 3, 2022.
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.