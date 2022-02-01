Roscrea Trail Blazers at the Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth

On last Thursday night The Blazers were back at Mount St Joseph’s Abbey for a section of The Esker Prayer Loop.

The group headed down towards Liffey Mills, across towards Fanure Fish farm and back by The Little Brosna River.

A fantastic night for walking and well done to the large group that made the effort. This Thursday the February 3, we are back walking again with a 7.5km walk around Roscrea on the Sli Na Slainte route around the town. An easy flat walk and well suited for all levels.

Grade: Easy/moderate, Time: 2 Hour, Distance: 7.5km. Meeting at the Fountain at Rosemary Square at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.

On Sunday January 30, last The Blazers were on the first stretch of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin’s River Liffey to Maynooth and a distance of 27 km. A fantastic effort from all involved and everyone is looking forward to the next section on Sunday February 27, from Maynooth to Moyvalley Bridge, a distance of 25km, details through WhatsApp.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers.