01 Feb 2022

Sisters of Mercy nuns say thank you to Tipperary as they depart Clogheen

Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.

01 Feb 2022 9:31 AM

Sister Elsie and Sr Aine, as representing the Mercy Congregation, Clogheen, would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the many local groups and associations who contributed in any way to the celebration of goodwill and regard for the Mercy Order that took place in St Marys Church Clogheen on Sunday, January 23.
The Mass for the occasion concelebrated by Bishop Cullinan, Fr Bobby Power P.P. and Fr Frawley was enhanced by the Bishops words of wisdom as well as by the choir members beautiful rendition of hymns and sacred music.
Thanks to all who called to the Convent in recent days to wish us well in the future as we move on to the next chapter of our lives.
We would like to thank Cllr Marie Murphy and Tipperary County Council for their input and for their gracious presentation of scrolls.
We will always remember the people of Clogheen and surrounding districts who supported us in our ministries over the many years. We wish to say a sincere thank you to you all.

