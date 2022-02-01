Search

01 Feb 2022

Increase of 43% in callouts to scenes of domestic violence in Tipperary in two years

Gardaí in Tipperary received 2,181 reports of domestic violence last year

Sarah Beasley

Aontú national secretary Sarah Beasley

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Sarah Beasley, the Aontú national secretary, has called for more supports and funding for services that offer valuable emergency assistance to the victims of domestic violence and their families.

The call comes after statistics released to Aontú show that Gardaí in Tipperary received some 1,156 reports of domestic violence in 2021, a dramatic increase in the number of reports made in the year prior to the pandemic, when the figure stood at 811. 

The figures show a 43% increase in domestic violence incidents notified to Gardaí in the past two years. During the pandemic it had been frequently reported that organisations helping domestic abuse victims, as well as anecdotal accounts, that support services had seen a large jump in incidents of domestic violence. 

It can now be revealed that the number of incidents of domestic abuse incidents in Tipperary increased by over 345 cases in the past two years. In 2021 Tipperary had 1,156 domestic violence incidents logged by the Gardaí. The corresponding number in 2019 was 811 incidents.

Ms Beasley said "each one of these incidents is horrible and regretful. Imagine how upset and scared a victim feels, unsure if the violence will happen again. This fear has debilitating long-lasting affects. Aontú are asking the government to commit to tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in all its forms, and to supporting victims of these heinous crimes’’.

"Aontú are calling for a greater allocation of Budget 2022 to be assigned to organisations that help all victims of domestic violence; men, women and children. It is vital that supports go to frontline organisations that are best placed with expertise and knowledge on how to assist, comfort and care for these victims,’’ stated Ms Beasley. 

