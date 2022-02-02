Search

03 Feb 2022

Research reveals that Tipperary is the eighth best place for a mountain holiday in 2022

Four Irish counties feature in the top ten in Ireland and UK

The Knockmealdowns

The Knockmealdowns in Tipperary

02 Feb 2022 11:00 PM

New research has revealed the UK and Ireland’s best destinations for a mountain holiday in 2022 and County Tipperary ranks eighth. 
The outdoor experts at Blacks have ranked the most popular mountain destinations on factors such as the number of peaks and walking trails, Instagrammability, accommodation prices and Google searches, to reveal the best destinations for a mountain holiday.

The Scottish Highlands is the leading destination, followed by Cumbria, Aberdeenshire, County Wicklow, Gwynned, Powys, County Waterford, County Tipperary, County Cork and Conwy.

You can view the full research here: https://www.blacks.co.uk/blog/mountain-holidays-the-best-mountain-destinations-in-the-world

Cahir and Mullinahone are next in county Tipperary to get high-speed fibre broadband

