Kriti and Atul have found a real sense of place in their new home of Clonmel,

Sophie Olsthoorn who wrote this article had the pleasure of meeting Kriti and Atul – local residents in Clonmel. She says that “Kriti’s story is one of motivation, happiness, and a little bit of luck. It embodies a sense of place that I feel she would have wherever she may be in the world. Here is Kriti’s story”.

Kriti hails from New Delhi, India, and her husband Atul comes from the western part of India called Gujarat. Atul has been here for a total of five years, initially studying his Masters in IT Tallaght. Kriti followed Atul to Ireland two years ago, in February 2019. Her previous job, as an Assistant Professor in Design, has proven essential to Kriti in finding a sense of place here in Ireland. The last few years have not been without their ups and downs, but Kriti can certainly say that these years have proven to be a wonderful experience in Ireland.

While Atul went to work every day, Kriti remained at home to look for opportunities and explore her new domain – Clonmel. When Atul came home from work, he would ask Kriti about her day.

“How was your day, Kriti?”

“Just wonderful Atul. I got the Number 11 bus into town.”

“The number 11 bus? Where does that pick you up?” asked Atul.

“Well, in fact, it picks me up right here in my sitting room.”

“Your sitting room?” said Atul in surprise.

“Yes, and it brings me absolutely anywhere I want to go, around all of Clonmel. It stops off at every shop or park I need to visit!” said Kriti, with a smile playing on her lips.

“Ah ok, the Number 11 bus, I get it now!” laughed Atul, pointing at Kriti’s legs.

Kriti took the Number 11 bus all around town, with the help of Atul’s meticulous planning. She followed routes created by Atul, as well as the GPS on her mobile phone. Those early days were adventurous, but also stressful, as Kriti longed for something more – a deeper connection to her new habitat in Ireland.

Kriti met with local Indian families. They helped with the integration process into the local community.

On a chance meeting with one of these families, Kriti learned about Junior STAG (South Tipperary Arts Group), Clonmel. She thought about approaching the group with her CV and to learn about the art classes being held. Being truly passionate about art and design and having worked in a professional background in India before coming to Ireland, Kriti was keen to reignite her creative spark.

So Kriti got back on her Number 11 bus one day and took her CV all the way down to the Junior STAG group on a Saturday morning. There, she met the lady who would subsequently change her experience of Ireland.

“Hello. Thank you for meeting me!”

“Nice to meet you Kriti. It sounds like you have a lot of experience in this field. We would love to have you here helping out with the classes.”



“I have so much to give,” exclaimed a delighted Kriti, “I am so excited to share this with you and the children! When can I start?”

Thus began Kriti’s next chapter. She was happy and looked forward to spending two hours every Saturday morning in Junior STAG. Something she thought might not be attainable here in this new, unfamiliar country, had just exploded right in front of her.

Kriti reflected on the differences between India and Ireland that she experienced on her travels with the Number 11 bus. The way the Irish people would nod and say hello to her on the streets was an alien behaviour. She remembered how she felt her first week in Clonmel, how she would check over her shoulder after someone had greeted her in an extravagant manner. She soon came to understand the way of the Irish and adopted it into her own day-to-day life. She felt happy here, and really focused on the positive differences between her new abode and her previous homeland.



Kriti continued to volunteer for art classes at Junior STAG every Saturday, working with children from the ages of nine and up. She then began hosting her own art classes. Kriti now had a job, one that she was unbelievably passionate about – all thanks to her Number 11 bus. Kriti’s classes involved creating art with various materials, and she learned as much from the participants as they learned from her. She began with teaching Primary and Senior groups at STAG and felt she could express herself in a way in which she was totally familiar with. Kriti became friendly with the STAG team that she now worked with. She got to know the talented lady who organises STAG - an artist involved in the community with similar passions to Kriti. One day, Kriti was invited by this lady to join the Adult STAG group. Kriti could not believe her luck.

From this point on, Kriti considered herself an artist in the community. She met lots of like-minded people in the art groups, and really felt a sense of place developing here in this small town on the river. She met painters, sculptors, and mixed-media artists every week. She developed an overwhelming sense of freedom, loving it when everyone came together for two hours to create whatever they felt like in the form of art.

Every year, the Adult STAG group holds an annual exhibition displaying works of the artists in the group. Kriti began developing work to showcase at this exhibition and had some interesting news for Atul.

“Atul, I am over the moon with the new exhibition,” said Kriti, “I have met so many wonderful people!”

“I am very happy for you Kriti. Has anyone seen your art? Have you gotten any feedback?” Atul replied.

“I was just told today that my artwork was the first to sell out at the exhibition. It SOLD OUT! Can you believe it?” exclaimed Kriti.

“Of course, I can! You are really fitting right in here!”

The following year, Kriti participated as an artist for the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival 2020 rather than a volunteer as in the previous year. Her proposal was shortlisted, and she was commissioned to feature her art at the Gashouse Bridge in Clonmel. Her work was displayed for almost a year, where everyone could view and enjoy it. She couldn’t believe how fulfilling her life was becoming here in Clonmel. She felt like a true member of the community.

However, not everything went to plan. Kriti experienced something that unfortunately was out of her control. The news she had for Atul this time was not good.

“Have you looked on Facebook today Atul?”

“No, I haven’t, why?”

“Something not so great has happened to my installation,” said Kriti.

“What is it Kriti?” asked Atul with a strong tone of concern.

“The oars have been stolen! Someone took them from the installation! We need to find them.”

“The authorities will get to the bottom of it Kriti, don’t worry!” Atul assured her.

The gardaí, the Artistic Director of Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and members of the community in Clonmel tried hard to figure out where the oars had ended up. It was posted on Facebook that her installation had been vandalised. Everyone was actively looking for the stolen oars as the story spread in the local media. Kriti saw that the post had 296 likes. She thought that the oars being stolen could have no possible positive outcome. But when she saw that 296 people thoroughly loved her art piece, knew about it, and were actively sharing and helping in the search for it, Kriti was overcome with emotion.

“My installation is now in the local papers!” said Kriti in disbelief, “It is overwhelming to have so many people talking about my work and knowing my name!”

“It really is a blessing in disguise. You are lucky - you are now famous in Clonmel!” joked Atul.

Kriti and Atul reflect on their time in Ireland to date as adventurous, eye-opening, and fun. They have been a team since the beginning and will remain so until the end. They both agree that Ireland is an extremely friendly country. Initially, Kriti was apprehensive about the greetings on the street from strangers. Now she finds it has a positive impact on her emotional wellbeing.

“One smile or hello from someone can change my entire day. It makes me feel happy about myself and glad that I live here in this wonderful place. I no longer question why this man is saying hello to me, or if I know him or not. I smile back and say, ‘What a lovely day’ and it makes my heart happy.”

A simple gesture of help or an initiation of conversation regarding the weather can make a massive difference in helping someone to feel at home in a new, unfamiliar environment.

“Lovely day today!” someone would say passing on the street, “Fine weather we are having!”

“Yes, it is gorgeous!” Kriti would reply, laughing to herself about the intense disparity between the Irish and Indian summers. Irish people are so gracious about receiving good weather. Any bit of sunshine and it is a ‘glorious’ day! Kriti says, “Everyone here is so young at heart…you are all just so happy and it’s beautiful.”

This is something that initially attracted Kriti to the town of Clonmel and is something that has stayed with her since. Kriti has a sense of place here not only because she has been welcomed by the Irish people, but because her own passions have led her into a life that she enjoys in her new country.

Kriti’s Sense of Place begins within her, and her passion truly radiates from her entire being.

Sophie Olsthoorn

Sophie Olsthoorn is a Marketing Manager based in Cork City. She has a passion for English and holds a Degree in English and Music from University College Cork. Sophie’s interests include Old English language, etymology and creative writing. She also likes to learn about other cultures and travels regularly.