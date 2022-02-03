COLUMN: Laurann O'Reilly's19 top anti-inflammatory foods - all you need to know...

Inflammation is a natural progress that our bodies go through, but did you know that some common and everyday foods have natural medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties?

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition By Laurann, guides us through inflammation and her top natural anti-inflammatory foods.

What is inflammation?

Inflammation is a normal immune response which can result from an acute injury, unhealthy lifestyle factors and your body's natural way of protecting itself when you’re injured or sick.

Inflammation can appear for a variety of reasons, but its main purpose is to help your body defend itself from illness and stimulate healing.

When inflammation occurs, your body is being alerted that there is an injury or an infection.

However, not all inflammation is the same.

Acute inflammation: The response to sudden body damage, such as cutting your finger. To heal the cut, your body sends inflammatory cells to the injury. These cells start the healing process.

Chronic inflammation: Your body continues sending inflammatory cells even when there is no outside danger, such is the case in rheumatoid arthritis, some cases of heart disease and diabetes.

How food plays a role in reducing inflammation: There are a number of foods which can exacerbate inflammation whilst there are other foods that can play a key role in its prevention due to them having healing and anti-inflammatory properties. It’s always best to include a variety of these ingredients in the diet to provide the best spectrum of vitamins, minerals and anti-inflammatory benefits (see My Top Anti-Inflammatory foods below).

What foods to avoid: There are some foods which can cause inflammation in the body for example sugar, cheaper vegetable oils (trans-fats), processed foods and excess alcohol.

My top anti-inflammatory foods: Here are a range of nutritious foods which have anti-inflammatory properties and can be protective, in no particular order.

1) Turmeric: Containing the active compound curcumin, a potent antioxidant which can protect our cells against damage, whilst boosting our own bodies natural antioxidants. Also having huge anti-inflammatory properties it’s been found to be helpful with pain management. Interestingly, black pepper has been proven to improve the absorption of curcumin. A study published in the Food journal found that ‘piperine’ (the major active component of black pepper) when combined in a complex with curcumin, has been shown to increase bioavailability by 2000%. Tip: Why not add turmeric and black pepper to your curries or into a smoothie for a real health boost. Curcumin is also available in supplement form.

2) Ginger: Containing the active compound gingerol, it has many healing properties which include anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities, as well as a small amount of analgesic (pain relieving) effects. Tip: Why not try and add a couple of teaspoons of ginger to your food in a curry, smoothie or take it in supplement form.

3) Cinnamon: As well as helping to stabilise blood sugar levels, cinnamon is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and a powerful antioxidant. Studies have found that there are several compounds in cinnamon which have anti-inflammatory properties and that may hold potential in the treatment or prevention of inflammation-mediated neurodegenerative diseases.

4) Peppers: Not only are they loaded with Vitamin C, they also contain the antioxidant quercetin, which may reduce inflammation associated with chronic diseases. Similar to spicy peppers, sweet bell peppers also contain the chemical compound capsaicin, which is also known to help reduce inflammation and potentially even pain.

5) Garlic: Contains the active compound called allicin (which gives garlic its’ smell). It has a range of benefits with it being both antifungal and antibacterial as well as having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

6) Onions: Packed with vitamins and minerals, containing 25 different types of antioxidants as well as being anti-inflammatory. Both garlic and onions contain a substance called ‘diallyl disulphide’ which is a natural anti-inflammatory compound. Tip: With both garlic and onions being seriously nutritious and versatile, why not find ways to incorporate both ingredients into your meals

7) Oily Fish: Such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, tuna, kippers, sardines and herring are naturally loaded with DHA and EPA omega 3 fatty acids, which are key nutrients that help keep chronic inflammation under control. Tip: Aim for 2-3 portions of oily fish per week.

8) Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Contains numerous phenolic compounds that offer some major anti-inflammatory benefits. One particular phenolic compound found in virgin olive oil ‘oleocanthal’ is said to contain similar anti-inflammatory properties to ibuprofen. Tip: Use extra virgin olive oil as your cooking fat, drizzle it on your cooked veggies, or combine it with some apple cider vinegar, for a simple salad dressing

9) Pineapple: Loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, it also contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme which is great for digesting foods especially meat protein. Bromelain is also an anti-inflammatory which influences your body's ability to fight pain and reduce swelling. As a result, it’s commonly used as a treatment for inflammation and sports injuries and may be effective in reducing symptoms of osteoarthritis.

10) Grapes: Not only are grapes a good source of fibre, potassium and a range of vitamins and other minerals but they contain anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation.

11) Berries: Such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, contain antioxidants called ‘anthocyanins’ which have anti-inflammatory effects. Tip: Why not add to your breakfast, yogurts or on their own as a healthy snack.

12) Cherries: Not only are they delicious but they’re rich in antioxidants, such as anthocyanins and catechins, which decrease inflammation. In particular tart-sweet cherries have been found to reduce pain from arthritis and post-exercise soreness.

13) Walnuts: A great source of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, walnuts also contain a unique fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA. This healthy fat is an omega-3 fatty acid that has anti-inflammatory properties making it the perfect nut to add to your meals. Tip: Walnuts can be used as a topping for your cereals, in yogurts, mixed in a salad or simply enjoyed on their own.

14) Beetroot: Along with an array of vitamins and minerals that beetroot naturally contains, it’s also jam-packed with anti-inflammatory phytochemicals called ‘betalains’. Tip: Why not try roasted beetroot, add it to salads or to a smoothie.

15) Green Tea: Many of its benefits are due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, especially a substance called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) which helps to inhibit inflammation, protecting your cells against damage. Tip: Why not switch out your regular tea for a cup of nutritious green tea, it’s lower in caffeine too!

16) Mushrooms: For thousands of years mushrooms have been used extensively, due to their nutritional and medicinal value. They contain fatty acids, carotenoids, vitamins, phenols and other antioxidants that provide anti-inflammatory protection.

17) Tomatoes: Not only are they high in vitamin C and potassium, they also contain ‘lycopene’ an antioxidant with powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

18) Broccoli: Are rich in sulforaphane, an antioxidant that decreases inflammation by reducing molecules that drive inflammation in your body. Tip: It’s not only a nutritious vegetable to add to your dinner or salads but why not make up a juice.

19) Kale & Spinach: Not only does it contain Vitamins K and C, in heart-healthy flavonoids, which are packed with anti-inflammatory properties.

Laurann’s Recipe...



Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie

Ingredients

1 Cup of frozen banana

1 ½ Cups of frozen mango

2 Teaspoon of ground turmeric

1 Teaspoon of ground ginger

1 Teaspoon of black pepper

1 Cup of yoghurt

1 Cup of milk

Directions

Blend all of the ingredients, serve and enjoy!

For further information contact Laurann at info@nutritionbylaurann.ie or see www.nutritionbylaurann.ie

Laurann O’Reilly is a qualified and experienced nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Masters in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin.