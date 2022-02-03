Tipp gardaí stop tractor driving in darkness hours with no lights and 'missing a wheel'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Templemore Roads Policing Unit this week stopped a "tractor driving in darkness hours with no lights".
The driver's slurry tank was missing a wheel and two of the remaining three wheels were bald with wire protruding.
Proceedings to follow.
Gardaí also arrested a driver for drug driving. His car was seized for having no tax, no NCT, no insurance and no driving licence.
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
