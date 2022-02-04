Search

04 Feb 2022

Mid Tipperary has lost a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Philomena

Mid Tipperary has lost a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Philomena

The death occurred on Sunday, January 23 at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross of Philomena Croke (nee Hewitt).

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

04 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Late Philomena Croke
The death occurred on Sunday, January 23 at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross of Philomena Croke (nee Hewitt). Mena as she was affectionately known, was predeceased by her daughter Mary who died in 1999 and by her husband Danny who died less than a year ago.
Throughout her life and during hard economic times she was a most devoted mother supported by Danny in providing for her large family. Possessed of very friendly and placid disposition with a smile for everybody, she endeared herself to her neighbours, friends and community. Family was important to her and she was the heart of the home, a welcoming place as she enjoyed the company of successive generations on their visits. Above all, her strong faith which enabled her to cope with life’s challenges was a source of inspiration for them.
In latter years, when ill health set in, she was lovingly cared for in Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.
On Tuesday, January 25, her remains were reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel and on the following day were removed to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan for Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan P.P and assisted by Fr. Thomas Dunne C.C and Fr. Celsius Tierney P.P Holycross.
Interment took place in Ardmayle Cemetery. She is survived by her three sons Christy, Pat and Danny and five daughters Josie, Ann, Geraldine, Philiomena and Margaret. Also by her sons-in-law, daugthers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended. Peace to her soul.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media