Mid Tipperary has lost a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Philomena

Late Philomena Croke
The death occurred on Sunday, January 23 at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross of Philomena Croke (nee Hewitt). Mena as she was affectionately known, was predeceased by her daughter Mary who died in 1999 and by her husband Danny who died less than a year ago.
Throughout her life and during hard economic times she was a most devoted mother supported by Danny in providing for her large family. Possessed of very friendly and placid disposition with a smile for everybody, she endeared herself to her neighbours, friends and community. Family was important to her and she was the heart of the home, a welcoming place as she enjoyed the company of successive generations on their visits. Above all, her strong faith which enabled her to cope with life’s challenges was a source of inspiration for them.
In latter years, when ill health set in, she was lovingly cared for in Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.
On Tuesday, January 25, her remains were reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel and on the following day were removed to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan for Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan P.P and assisted by Fr. Thomas Dunne C.C and Fr. Celsius Tierney P.P Holycross.
Interment took place in Ardmayle Cemetery. She is survived by her three sons Christy, Pat and Danny and five daughters Josie, Ann, Geraldine, Philiomena and Margaret. Also by her sons-in-law, daugthers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended. Peace to her soul.
