Sadness in west Tipperary with passing of well-known and active community person

The death has occurred, in her 92nd year, of Philomena (Phil) Bradshaw, (nee Ryan Tony) Cullen, and late of Kilfeacle. Phil was a very active community person, most notably through her involvement with Cullen Ladies Club and the Lattin Cullen Senior Citizens Committee.
Predeceased by her husband Tom brother Senator Willie Ryan, and sister Mary, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Bobby, Tony and Thomas, daughters Helen, Kathleen, Majella, Cora and Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Following Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Cullen last Sunday, burial took place in the local cemetery.
