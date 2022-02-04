Cashel's St Patrick's Day celebration will be a live music event at the Plaza

Cashel is gearing up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a live music event called St Patrick On The Plaza.
Cashel St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee member Sean Laffey said a stage will be erected on the Plaza and local bands and musicians will perform there from 2pm to 8pm.
He said dancing and music groups that would normally take part in the town’s St Patrick’s Day Parade are most welcome to book a time slot to perform at the event.
The committee is organising street entertainers for the celebration and is also hoping to have a Farmers’ Market in Cashel on the day.
Another Cashel St Patrick’s Day Committee member Martin Lynch explained they decided not to go ahead with a parade this year as the lead in time to organise it is too short and some groups are still concerned about bringing large groups of their members together on a parade float due to Covid-19.
However, he stressed Cashel’s St Patrick’s Day Parade will return next year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.