04 Feb 2022

Cashel's St Patrick's Day celebration will be a live music event at the Plaza

Cashel's St Patrick's Day celebration will be a live music event at the Plaza

Aileen Hahesy

04 Feb 2022 6:02 PM

Cashel is gearing up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a live music event called St Patrick On The Plaza.
Cashel St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee member Sean Laffey said a stage will be erected on the Plaza and local bands and musicians will perform there from 2pm to 8pm.
He said dancing and music groups that would normally take part in the town’s St Patrick’s Day Parade are most welcome to book a time slot to perform at the event.
The committee is organising street entertainers for the celebration and is also hoping to have a Farmers’ Market in Cashel on the day.
Another Cashel St Patrick’s Day Committee member Martin Lynch explained they decided not to go ahead with a parade this year as the lead in time to organise it is too short and some groups are still concerned about bringing large groups of their members together on a parade float due to Covid-19.
However, he stressed Cashel’s St Patrick’s Day Parade will return next year.

