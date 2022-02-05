Breaking: 33 new acute beds approved for Tipperary University Hospital

There is very good news for Tipperary this morning with the announcement that thirty three new acute beds have been sanctioned for Tipperary University Hospital.

Fianna Fail Deputy, Jackie Cahill, told www.tipperarylive.ie this morning that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has contacted him and confirmed the €7million investment in the St Michael's unit at Tipperary University campus and this funding will be used to create thirty three new acute beds in what will be a much welcomed breakthrough.

Tipperary's Fianna Fail Deputy, Jackie Cahill

Today, there are currently 14 people on trolleys in Tipperary University Hospital, and the additional beds will make a huge difference to the facility.

Deputy Cahill said: "I have been pushing this with Minister Donnelly for a long time and I was in his office on two occasions in the last week. An Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited the site and offered the view that getting St Michael's back into operation was a no brainer. So, I am thrilled that this is now happening and that my work and that of Councillor Siobhan Ambrose is paying off. I have been in contact with Maria Barry who is the Manager of Tipperary University and she is over the moon at this news because she knows what a difference it will make to the staff and patients who will be using it," he said.

As part of the initiative, it is understood that a concourse will be constructed to link St Michael's with the main building, in a similar fashion to the one linking the new modular unit to the main building also. Tipperary University Hospital has been included in the governments Capital Plan which is a major bonus for the entire campus.