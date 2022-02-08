Lowry welcomes investment in Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles

Deputy Michael Lowry: has welcomed upgrades to the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles
Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news from the Department of Education that additional accommodation has been sanctioned for the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles.
This project includes the provision of 6 new General Classrooms, a new Technology Room, A Science Lab and a Home Economics room.
"The Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles is renowned for the quality if its education," says Deputy Lowry. "This school has a great tradition and it is very welcome to see it continue to develop and expand".
