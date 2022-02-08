Lions Club hosts Tuesday night walks around Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club is organising weekly Tuesday evening walks as part of its Type 2 Diabetes Awareness campaign.
The walks leave from the William Street/Nano Nagle Community Centre Car Park at 7.30pm on Tuesdays and cover about 5km in distance around the town and close to the town.
Walkers are asked to wear hi-visibility jackets, and if you are walking a dog they must be on a lead.
The Lions Club started the Tuesday night walks on January 25 and they are running for six to eight weeks.
