Carrick-on-Suir drama group pays tribute to 'much loved friend' - the late Stephen Micallef

Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir
Brewery Lane Drama Group members were saddened to learn of the death of their much-loved friend Stephen Micallef from Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir.
Stephen joined Brewery Lane Drama Group backstage some years ago when along with his wife Margaret they retired to Carrick-on-Suir.
He joined John Denby’s team in building sets for upcoming plays, and he was quite an acquisition for the drama group.
Apart from his set building talents, his professional skills as an electrician were also at the drama group’s disposal. Stephen’s warm personality endeared him to all he met.
He will be sorely missed by all privileged to know him. Brewery Lane Drama Group conveys condolences to his wife Margaret, son David, daughter Lisa, brother Paul, grandchildren and extended family.
