08 Feb 2022

The Ursuline responds to Jessie Buckley Oscar nomination.

The Ursuline Secondary School responds to Jessie Buckley Oscar nomination.

Former Ursuline student Jessie Buckley in a scene from Beast

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

08 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

The Ursuline Secondary School principal Mary Butler has said the school are delighted for Jessie Buckley.

Jessie Buckley, whose Oscar nomination was announced today, is a past pupil at the Ursuline.

Ms Butler says Jessie has always been very talented and hard-working.

"We are delighted for her. Well earned. Jessie is full of talent and works hard at her craft; always has," said Ms Butler.

Ms Butler says she remembers when she first auditioned Jessie for the school's production of Chess.

She described the young actress as "extra special."

"She was super then and very talented," said Ms Butler.

Jessie Buckley is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Netflix psychological drama The Lost Daughter.

The film is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and stars Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 27.

Jessie Buckley is also nominated for best supporting actress in this year's BAFTA awards for her performance in the Lost Daughter. 

Local News

