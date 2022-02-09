Borrisoleigh man pleads guilty to public order offences during a fight with another man

A Borrisoleigh man who pleaded guilty at Thurles District Court to being threatening and abusive in public during a fight with another man, was fined €200 by the Judge.



Alan Tierney, of 8 Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh, represented himself and entered the witness box in Court to tell Judge Elizabeth MacGrath he was pleading guilty to being intoxicated in a public place on the Main Street of Borrisoleigh on January 1, 2020, and to being threatening and abusive in public, and failing to comply with the direction of a garda during the same incident.



Garda Martin Butler observed two males fighting, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. One of these males was Mr Tierney. Mr Tierney was “throwing punches” and attempted to strike another, and was overheard saying “I will ‘effin beat you”.



He had to be restrained from fighting, he was unsteady on his feet, his eyes were bloodshot and he continued to be abusive towards members of the gardaí. “He was arrested but continued to be abusive, and lashed out,” said Sgt Hanrahan. “He had to be restrained with pepper spray, and taken to a garda station.”



Mr Tierney has 34 previous convictions, including for public order and road traffic offences.

Mr Tierney said he had a “drink and drug problem” at the time. “I am working now,” he told the Judge.



Judge MacGrath noted his plea, and fined Mr Tierney €200 with eight months to pay.