Thurles artist's 'Inner World' painting exhibition now running at Cahir Arts

Thurles artist P.J. O’Connell’s exhibition of paintings titled ‘Inner World’ opened last Thursday in the Cahir Arts Gallery. ‘Cahir Arts’ first exhibition of 2022 was curated by Siobhan O’Reilly of Limerick City Gallery. It is free for all to view and will run until March 6, 2022.

The artist’s commitment to the principles and methods of abstraction is clear for all to see. References made in his work to the ways in which the everyday world appears to us are almost entirely put aside so that feeling and emotion can be aroused directly through the interaction of the materials and technique, the media and the various ways the elements of design can be made to behave.

Exhibiting artist PJ O’Connell & Siobhan Caplice of Cahir Arts Gallery at the launch of the Inner World exhibition which will run at Cahir Arts until Sunday, March 6, 2022

There is a major commitment to the grid in this latest series of works with great stress (and delight) given to the physicality of application of paint resulting in repetitive phrases and shifting layers. P.J O'Connell is a graduate of the Limerick School of Art and Design and Academie Van Beeldende Kunsten, Rotterdam. He has exhibited work in solo and group shows in Ireland and abroad since 1987. His works figure in public and private collections in several countries. PJ is presently Head of Art and Design in Colaiste Mhuire Co – Ed. Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

