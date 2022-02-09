Search

09 Feb 2022

Thurles artist's 'Inner World' painting exhibition now running at Cahir Arts

Thurles artist's 'Inner World' painting exhibition now running at Cahir Arts

Cahir Castle

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Thurles artist P.J. O’Connell’s exhibition of paintings titled ‘Inner World’ opened last Thursday in the Cahir Arts Gallery.  ‘Cahir Arts’ first exhibition of 2022 was curated by Siobhan O’Reilly of Limerick City Gallery. It is free for all to view and will run until March 6, 2022.

The artist’s commitment to the principles and methods of abstraction is clear for all to see. References made in his work to the ways in which the everyday world appears to us are almost entirely put aside so that feeling and emotion can be aroused directly through the interaction of the materials and technique, the media and the various ways the elements of design can be made to behave. 

Exhibiting artist PJ O’Connell & Siobhan Caplice of Cahir Arts Gallery at the launch of the Inner World exhibition which will run at Cahir Arts until Sunday, March 6, 2022

There is a major commitment to the grid in this latest series of works with great stress (and delight) given to the physicality of application of paint resulting in repetitive phrases and shifting layers. P.J O'Connell is a graduate of the Limerick School of Art and Design and Academie Van Beeldende Kunsten, Rotterdam. He has exhibited work in solo and group shows in Ireland and abroad since 1987. His works figure in public and private collections in several countries. PJ is presently Head of Art and Design in Colaiste Mhuire Co – Ed. Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Why not take some time out and drop in and see for yourself?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media