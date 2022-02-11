Great work undertaken in Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea Municipal District in 2021

The Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council worked on one hundred and twenty three housing units as part of the Retrofit Scheme in 2021.



These houses were upgraded to a B2 standard or better and prelet works were carried out to a further thirty eight vacant housing units by District staff in 2021.



Pre let works were carried out to bring these units back into housing stock in order to allow them to be available for re-letting.

The news was revealed to elected representatives in an end of year report which pointed out that budgets over the past 5 years have seen a substantial increase - up from €10.9m in 2016 to €18.7m in 2021. This is a €7.8m or 74% increase in budget. This figure is excluding any capital monies available through URDF/RRDF associated with Templemore Town Hall or Liberty Square, development levies, bond monies.



This increase is predominately seen in Roads but also Active Travel, OPW works and climate adaption works. These extra works were delivered with the same amount of staff resources as was available in 2016 and in the middle of a global pandemic.



And, Mr Thomas Duffy, District Engineer pointed out: “In 2022 we hope to continue progressing both headline and minor works with equal vigour. However, it should be noted that there are new regulations and obligations coming into effect in January, surrounding traffic management for roadworks, which will have an affect on our ability to deliver the same quantity of works and projects.



“Our focus in the 1st quarter of 2022 will be the implementation of these new regulations to ensure compliance across the District.



Among the many schemes undertaken in the District were:

Cooleenbee Drainage Works

The authority installed new drainage to remove historic road flooding in the area. Funding came through the Climate Adaptation Grant.



Barnane Floodworks

The council raised the existing road level by approximately 1.2m to allow safe passage of vehicles affected by the yearly flooding due to an adjacent seasonal turlough. This was funded through a Climate Adaptation Grant.

Priory Demense Templemore – Minor Flooding Works

The installation of 670m of 225mm storm water pipe to remove flooding risk to local properties in the area was funded by the Office of Public Works.



Drom Village Drainage Works (pictured above)

Installation of drainage and reshaping of existing road to remove water from road surface during rainfall events ws undertaken and funded by a Climate Adaptation Grant.



Moycarky Village Drainage Works

Installation of drainage and reshaping of existing road to remove water from road surface during rainfall events was also funded in this area by a Climate Adaptation Grant



CLONAKENNY ROAD IMPROVEMENT

Drainage and reshaping of existing road to remove water from road surface during rainfall events were undertaken and funded through a Climate Adaptation Grant.



Safety Improvement Works Templetouhy

Provision of warning signage, skid resistant surface on approach road and new rough textured surface to an area of road which is prone to high accident counts during freezing conditions. This was a Low Cost Safety Scheme.



Upperchurch Footpaths (Pictured above)

The aim of this project is to connect the existing school and cluster of housing for elderly with creche, community hall, church and village centre to allow safe passage for children and elderly people living in the village. This was funded through the Active Travel Scheme & General Municipal Allocation.



Cycle Route between Nenagh & Roscrea

The hard shoulder was utilised on the old national route to provide a safe cycle path - funded by the Active Travel Scheme.



Borrisoleigh Footpaths (Pictured above)

Widening of a section of footpath connecting Main Street to the GAA field was funded by the Active Travel Scheme

Cycle Friendly Infrastructure Twomileborris



Provision of cycle paths and footpaths linking existing housing estates to the local primary school. The provision of a pedestrian crossing and raised table at entrance to local primary school was also completed as part of the project. All funded by Active Travel Scheme.



Roscrea Age Friendly Footpaths Phase 1

Existing damaged footpaths were replaced under the Active Travel Scheme.



Turraneen Bridge, Drumbane

Existing bridge structure was replaced with new precast bridge- funded under the Bridge Rehabilitation Works Fund



Rusheen Bridge, Borrisoleigh

Replaced the existing bridge structure with new precast bridge. Again, funded under the Bridge Rehabilitation Works Fund.



Clonmore Bridge, Clonmore (Pictured asbove)

Removal of vegetation, overhanging trees, debris and branches. Repairs were made to a section of the bridge parapet with pointing stone works, cleaning and painting of parapet walls. Funded by the Bridge Rehabilitation Works Fund.

River Cleaning Roscrea/Templemore /Farney covering Clodagh/Black/ Cromogue Rivers



Under the guidance and supervision of an ecologist, works consisted of the removal of vegetation, overhanging trees, debris and trees blocking the natural path of the rivers. This was funded by the Office of Public Works.



Benamore Footpath Works, Roscrea (Pictured above)

600m of new footpaths and public lighting were installed under the Active Travel Scheme.



Castleiney Footpath Works

1.5m of footpaths were installed providing a safe route from the primary school to the local amenities, under the Active Travel Scheme.



Templemore Playground Enhancement

Additional playground equipment installed under a Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) Grant supplemented by TCC Own Funds.



Christmas Lighting - Templemore and Thurles

Additional Christmas lighting was procured and installed in Templemore and Thurles towns through Tipperary County Council Own Funds



Fencing Retro Fit National Routes

Replace post and rail with post and tensioned wire on all National Routes in the District. This was funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.